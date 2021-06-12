Gov Matawalle vows to deal ruthlessly with bandits, sponsors in Zamfara | Ripples Nigeria

The Zamfara State governor, Bello Matawalle, on Saturday, vowed that the state government would deal ruthlessly with bandits and their sponsors in the state.

He gave the assurance in a broadcast to the people of the state.

The governor’s remarks followed renewed attacks by bandits in Zamfara.

Bandits had on Thursday night attacked Kadawa village in Zurmi local government area of the state and killed some people.

Matawalle said: “In recent weeks, the act of banditry has reverted to the ugly dimensions it had prior to the coming of my administration.

“The marauders kill without regard for any rules of sanity. Women, the elderly, and children are not spared.

“As a result, a large number of people have been displaced in nearly every town in the state.

“You are witnesses to what we have accomplished from the beginning of our administration, particularly the peace and reconciliation efforts that we initiated and achieved.

“As a result, we have been able to shift our violent narratives to one of optimism and peaceful coexistence. Unfortunately, things suddenly took a dramatic turn and things are getting worse by the day.

“It is clear that some invincible hands are plotting evil against our people with the goal of making our state as terrifying as it were in the years gone by.

“My constant prayer is for Allah to reveal those who are perpetrating these cruel atrocities against our people.

“I assure you that we will remain steadfast in our efforts to eradicate banditry and all types of criminality from the state.”

He urged community members to repel any attack against their communities.

