Gov Matawalle’s switch to APC will promote development in Zamfara – Party chieftain

An All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain in Zamfara State, Dr Sani Shinkafi, said on Sunday the defection of Governor Bello Matawalle from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the party would promote development in the state.

The APC chieftain stated this when he led a delegation from Jack Rich Aid Foundation to the palace of Emir of Shinkafi.

Shinkafi, who was National Secretary of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), joined the ruling party recently with Matawalle.

He said the governor’s defection to the APC would promote mutual understanding between the state and Federal Government.

He said: “I am sure that more benefits will come to Zamfara from the Federal Government through the governor’s defection to APC.

“That is why as stakeholders in the state, we decided to join APC with Matawalle to ensure unity, peace, and development in our mother state.

“We all know the security challenges we are facing. We know the hard situation faced by our people as a result of banditry and other security challenges.

“That is why, the time of political disputes and differences has passed, we are working together to save our people.”

Shinkafi urged the people of the state to forget their differences and continue to support the Matawalle administration and federal government in a bid to move the state and country forward.

