Politics
Gov Mohammed clarifies statement defending herdsmen carrying AK-47 rifles
The Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, on Sunday, clarified the comment he made about Fulani herdsmen carrying AK-47 rifles for self defence.
Mohammed had last week knocked the South-West governors and his Benue State counterpart, Samuel Ortom, over their handling of the farmers/herdsmen conflicts.
He also claimed that government at all levels have not done enough to defend the herdsmen from cattle rustlers and other criminals, hence their resolve to carry AK-47 rifles to protect themselves.
The governor said: “And now, the Fulani man is practicing the tradition of pastoralism, he has been exposed to the dangers of the forests, the animals, and now, the cattle rustlers, who carry guns, kill him and take away his commonwealth, his cows.
“He had no option than to defend himself because the society and the government are not protecting him.”
The statement drew criticism from Nigerians including Ortom who described Mohammed’s statement as shocking and disappointing.
The governor, who reacted to the backlash generated by the comment through his Senior Special Assistant on Media on Media, Mukhtar Gidado, said the primary objective of his comment was to avert the dangerous prospect of a nation-wide backlash and generalization of the Fulani clan as criminals.
READ ALSO: Bauchi governor’s claim on herdsmen crisis disappointing – Ortom
He said it would be inappropriate to label an entire tribe as criminals based on the crimes of a few members of the ethnic group.
The statement read: “The attention of the Bauchi State government has been drawn to reactions from various members of the public to Governor Mohammed’s speech at the closing ceremony of the Press Week of the Correspondent’s Chapel of the NUJ in Bauchi State, last Thursday.
“The governor used the occasion to weigh in on the contentious issue of clashes between herdsmen and farmers, particularly against the backdrop of the eviction and other forms of restriction orders, issued by some state governments and non-governmental entities.
“The primary objective of the governor was to avert the dangerous prospect of a nation-wide backlash as tempers flared and given that the phenomenon of inter-ethnic migration is a national pastime involving all ethnic groups in Nigeria.
“By extension, the governor made it abundantly clear that it will be inappropriate to label any one tribe based on the crimes of a few members of the ethnic group.
“The governor’s reference to AK-47 was simply to put in perspective, the predicament and desperation of those law-abiding Fulani herdsmen who, while carrying out their legitimate cow-rearing business, have become serial victims of cattle rustling, banditry, kidnapping, and assassination.
“As a constitutionalist which, he has proved over time, all through his political career, Governor Mohammed will be the last person to advocate a subversion of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. He did not do so in the past; he will not do so today.”
Join the conversation
Latest
APC pulls out of Sokoto LG elections, gives reasons
The local government elections in Sokoto State slated for March 27, 2021 will not have one of the major parties in the country participating, as the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Sunday said it has withdrawn from it.
The party announced the withdrawal at a press conference addressed by the state Chairman, Isa Acida at the party secretariat in Sokoto on Sunday.
According to Acida, the decision of the party to withdraw from the elections was informed by the lack of fairness and the unwillingness of the State Independent Electoral Commission (SIEC) to provide a level playing field for all parties.
Read also: SOKOTO: APC rejects Tambuwal’s victory, alleges irregularities
Achida said: “When the state government announced the belated decision to conduct the local government elections in the state, we expect the electoral body to arrange consultative meetings with political parties for the successful conduct of the elections.
“However, to our dismay, the commission went alone and prepared their own time table, convenient to them and their paymasters, which was sent to us only for information.
“One would have expected that an umpire like SIEC should have invited political parties for their inputs before coming up with an election time table. This is a further indication of their lack of fairness and unwillingness to provide a level playing ground for political parties.
“In the light of these circumstances and after due consultations with all stakeholders of our party in the state, the Sokoto State chapter of the party has resolved not to participate in the forthcoming local government elections.”
Join the conversation
Latest
FG seeks fruitful synergy in Nigeria-UAE relations for economic benefits
The Federal Government has called for robust collaboration with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in strengthening existing bilateral relations between the two countries.
Minister of State, Finance, Budget, and National Planning, Prince Clement Agba, disclosed this in a statement by the ministry’s spokesman, Mrs Victoria Agba-Attah, in Abuja on Sunday, February 14.
He called for robust collaboration between Nigeria’s Ministry of Finance, Budget, and National Planning and its relevant counterparts in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Agba made the call in Abuja when he received the UAE Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr Fahad AITaffag to extend an invitation to participate in his country’s trade and promotional campaign 2021 aimed at improving trade and bilateral relations with other countries.
The minister appreciated the enormous work UAE had been doing with ministries and states in the country.
He said that their activities had remained unreported due to lack of collaboration with the Ministry, which was saddled with coordinating bilateral relations and agreements.
Agba said that there was no report of UAE’s activities on the Development Assistance Database (DAD) platform.
Read also: Reported ban on Nigerians from visiting Dubai ‘fake news’, Tourism official says
“When we have the data we can properly brief the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on your activities in the country.
“I am optimistic that this visit will be a starting point for robust bilateral relations between the Ministry and the Embassy,” he said.
The minister said that at the Dubai Expo 2021, he would liaise with his colleague, the Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment to work out modalities on how Nigeria could come in.
He expressed his readiness to work with the Embassy in making quotes/comments on bilateral relations of both countries as part of media promotion materials for the February campaign.
AITaffag said the Expo, which is scheduled for later in November 2021, would be part of the activities to mark their Independence Day celebrations.
Join the conversation
Politics
520 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 146,184. Deaths, recoveries updated
Nigeria on Sunday recorded 520 fresh COVID-19 cases.
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the new COVID-19 cases were recorded in 18 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities in Nigeria stood at 1,752 as of Sunday night.
Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 146,184.
However, Nigeria has recorded 120,838 recoveries since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country last year.
Read also: 1,143 new COVID-19 infections take Nigeria’s total caseload to 145,664. Deaths, recoveries updated
The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Ondo (120), Borno (41), Ebonyi (37), Benue (33), Plateau (30), FCT (29), Nasarawa (25), Ogun (25), Edo (24), and Osun (24).
Others are – Katsina (22), Kaduna (21), Niger (20), Kwara (14), Ekiti (13), Yobe (10), Oyo (4), Bayelsa (1), and Jigawa (1).
“Total confirmed COVID-19 cases: 146,184.
“Discharged: 120,838 AND Deaths: 1,752.”
Join the conversation
Trending
-
International21 hours ago
Massive protests in Mauritius to force govt to resign
-
Politics20 hours ago
QuickRead: Buhari’s reward style. Four other stories we tracked and why they matter
-
Business23 hours ago
BUSINESS ROUNDUP: FG to spend 60.8% of 2021 revenue servicing debts; Nigerians to miss out on $23m bitcoin investment; other stories
-
Latest15 hours ago
Lagos Govt warns against development of Magodo wetlands, vows strict penalty
-
Life's Blog21 hours ago
Celebrity Gist: Mr Macaroni tackles govt, Peruzzi to ‘step away’ from music… Read more
-
International16 hours ago
Uganda’s Museveni accuses EU of plot to subvert govt
-
Latest16 hours ago
PDP challenges Buhari to halt Nigeria’s slide into anarchy
-
Politics16 hours ago
Makinde’s ally berates Fayose, says he’ll only be remembered for fraud, incompetence, ingratitude