Gov Mohammed decries activities of bandits, kidnappers in Bauchi

The Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, on Sunday expressed concern over the growing activities of terrorists and kidnappers in the state.

The governor, who addressed journalists during a visit to his Duguri country home in Aikaleri local government area of the state, said he has been having sleepless nights over the activities of bandits and kidnappers in the state.

He visited the community to commiserate with the residents over the last week’s killing of a 75-year-old cattle breeder, Alhaji Katu Mai, in Shaffa village of Duguri District in Alkaleri LGA, by bandits.

Mohammed said: “I have the singular honour of commiserating with the people of Duguri, my home town over the death of some people and the abduction of so many sons and daughters of this area.

“A lot of criminality is happening here, maybe because we are far from the centre. A lot of atrocities are happening here because of economic activities.

“We have so many minerals here and that is why we are having problems. We are trying our best, the local government is trying its best, the state government is also trying its best. The federal government is also doing its best.

“Our policy of community engagement has taken us everywhere in the state where this ugly incident has happened. We went to Toro, Gwana, Mansur and then Tafawa Belewa to engage with the people.”

