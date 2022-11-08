Gov Mohammed dismisses rumour of rift with Atiku leads PDP delegation to ex-VP

The Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, on Tuesday dismissed rumours of a rift with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Reports emerged earlier on Tuesday that the governor was toying with the idea of withdrawing from the PDP presidential campaign council after he was snubbed by Abubakar for daring to contest for the party’s presidential ticket with him.

The reports added that Mohammed had threatened to withdraw his support for the former Vice President unless he apologized publicly for sidelining even in his position as the Vice Chairman of the PCC in the North.

However, the insinuations had been proven to be baseless after the governor led a high-power PDP delegation to visit Abubakar who recently returned from foreign trips.

Those in the delegation were the Speaker of Bauchi State House of Assembly, Abubakar Suleiman, PDP leaders in the state and personal friends of the presidential candidate.

Mohammed, who confirmed the meeting on his social media pages, wrote: “Today, I led a delegation of Bauchi State stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to Abuja on a courtesy visit to the PDP Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

“Issues relating to the progress of our great party were discussed at the meeting.”

He also posted photographs taken during the visit on social media.

