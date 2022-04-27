Gov Mohammed imposes curfew on Bauchi community over violence

The Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, on Wednesday imposed a 24 hours curfew on Gudum Hausawa community in the state metropolis over violence.

The governor’s decision followed the killing of three people during a clash in the community.

Several people were also injured while houses and other properties were set ablaze during the clash.

The governor, who visited the community with heads of security agencies and state government officials to assess the extent of damage, said the security operatives had arrested the perpetrators of the violence and assured that his administration would not relent in its efforts at finding lasting solutions to crises among communities in the state.

He directed security agencies to conduct intensive surveillance in order to identify the cause of the incident and condemned burning of houses and other properties by hoodlums.

Mohammed said: “I have come here to commiserate with my brothers and sisters over the ugly incident that happened in this area and some of the perpetrators were arrested and we are in the process of prosecuting them.

“We are going to support those who their houses were burnt and the families of those who lost their lives with palliatives to cushion the effect of the incident.”

