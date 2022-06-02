Gov Mohammed reappoints ex- guber candidate as SSG in Bauchi

The Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, on Thursday approved the reappointment of Mr. Ibrahim Kashim as the Secretary to the State Government.

Kashim had earlier resigned from the position and joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship race and won the party’s primary while Mohammed vied for the party’s presidential ticket.

He later relinquished the ticket, citing personal reasons.

READ ALSO: PDP to conduct fresh governorship primary in Bauchi after Gov Mohammed’s failed presidential bid

The PDP had fixed June 4 for a fresh primary in the state with the governor as the sole candidate.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the governor, Mukhtar Gidado, who confirmed the development in Bauchi, said Kashim’s reappointment was informed by his track record of sincerity, commitment and efficient discharge of responsibilities.

