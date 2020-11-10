Gov Mohammed signs Bauchi supplementary budget

The Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, on Monday signed the 2020 supplementary appropriation bill of N42.8 billion into law.

The governor, who signed the appropriation bill which comprised capital expenditure of N36.8billion and a Recurrent Expenditure of N6billion at Government House in Bauchi, said the state government would henceforth rely on the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in a bid to get loans from banks.

Mohammed said: “We’re today again making history in collaboration with the House of Assembly and the Government of Bauchi.

“We cannot allow ourselves to be cowed or wowed by the COVID-19, our timelines and milestones must be achieved and we are working as a government to make sure that all the deliverables are being delivered within the timeline.”

The governor said his administration would pay special attention to the IGR which has risen by 300 percent since he assumed office in 2019.

