Gov Mohammed suspends Bauchi pilgrims board’s secretary

The Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has suspended the Executive Secretary of the state’s Pilgrims Welfare Board, Alhaji Babangida Tafida.

The Special Adviser on Media to the governor, Mukhtar Gidado, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Bauchi.

He said Tafida’s suspension took immediate effect.

READ ALSO: Despite recession, states, others spend over N136.5bn on Hajj

However, no reason was given for the suspension of the secretary.

According to Gidado, the governor had set up a committee to investigate the general affairs of the board under Tafida’s stewardship.

Join the conversation

Opinions