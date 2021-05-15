Gov Mohammed takes second dose of COVID-19 vaccine, decries Christians' apathy for exercise | Ripples Nigeria

Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, has received the second dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

The governor, who addressed journalists shortly after receiving the vaccine at the Bauchi State Government House on Saturday, decried the refusal of Christian leaders in the state to take the vaccine.

He said: “The statistics that was rolled out here by some of our health workers including the WHO are very fascinating. Statistics show that we are doing very well in Bauchi, and I thank our development partners as well as our religious leaders.

“At this juncture, I want to call on my Christian brothers, I have been surprised not pleasantly that most of them refused to present themselves for the exercise.

READ ALSO: Bauchi gov, deputy receive COVID-19 vaccine

“Please, we are not expecting this from them because they are the most enlightened among our population. If they are not presenting themselves, the followers will not present themselves.

“I am really excited that the Ulamas, even our father, Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi, the Emirs, Imams, and the Ustaz have presented themselves for this exercise.

“I want my brothers, the Christian clerics to follow suit so that they will show example and for us to make sure we give total coverage. They cannot go for the Holy pilgrimage if they are not covered. They should know this.”

Join the conversation

Opinions