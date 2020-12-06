Gov Mohammed urges PDP supporters to accept defeat in Bauchi by-election

The Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has appealed to supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to accept defeat in Saturday’s by-election in Dass State Constituency.

The governor made the appeal in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Mr. Mukhtar Gidado, in Bauchi on Sunday.

He urged party members and supporters to “accept the outcome of the election with dignity and in the spirit of sportsmanship.”

Mohammed described the PDP defeat in the election as the will of God, and implored the party faithful not to be divided by a temporary setback.

The governor said the defeat was a lesson for all, adding that his government and the party would plan to regain the lost ground with chivalry, tactics, and teamwork.

Mohammed said: “The loss of our party (PDP) is a lesson for all of us, but no one is to be blamed.

READ ALSO: EFCC invites Bauchi governor’s aide over alleged vote-buying

“Remember that PDP lost 21 House of Assembly seats and the Senate seats in 2019, but God gave us victory in the gubernatorial election.

“Let us not play to the gallery by indulging in blame game, internal rancour, accusations and mistrust.”

The governor thanked the PDP members in the state for their support and contributions in the success of his administration.

The Independent National Electoral Commission had on Sunday, declared Bala Lukshi of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the by-election.

The Returning Officer, Prof. Ahmed Mohammed, who announced the results, said the APC candidate polled 12,299 votes to defeat Lawal Wundi of PDP who scored 11,062.

Join the conversation

Opinions