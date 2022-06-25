Gov Mohammed warns Bauchi residents on bandits’ threats

The Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, said on Saturday the state would not be a safe haven for bandits.

Mohammed said this when he paid a condolence visit to the people of Sabon Gari, Jada community in Alkaleri Local Government Area of the state.

Gunmen had on Thursday killed four persons including one Mariam Mohammed, during an attack on the community.

Three other persons were seriously injured in the attack.

The governor urged the residents to join hands with the state government and security agencies to flush out the criminals in the state.

Read also:Bandits reportedly kill four in Gov Mohammed’s LGA in Bauchi

He described the woman killed during the invasion of the community as a heroine and promised that his administration would immortalise her.

Mohammed said: “If left unchecked, the relative peace enjoyed in the state will be in danger as bandits appear to be emboldened in their onslaught on several parts of the country.

“These recent attacks by bandits are becoming a thing of concern and I charge you all to be on the alert. Security agencies cannot defeat bandits without the support of the people.

“I call on everybody to join hands with the security agencies in the fight against criminals.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now