Gov Mohammed wins PDP primary in Bauchi

The Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, on Saturday won the rescheduled Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary in the state.

The primary was rescheduled following the withdrawal of Ibrahim Kashim, who won the May 28 election in the state.

Kashim, who was the Secretary to the State Government, polled 655 votes to emerge the PDP flag bearer while Mohammed sought the party’s presidential ticket.

The Chairman of the party’s Governorship Primary Election Committee, Murtala Damagum, who announced the result of Saturday’s exercise, said the governor scored 646 votes to secure the party’s governorship ticket in the state.

Mohammed was the sole contestant in the election.

Damagum said that 650 out of the 656 delegates were accredited while 646 cast their votes.

He described the election as free and fair.

In his acceptance speech, Governor Mohammed thanked the party and the delegates for the smooth conduct of the exercise.

He said the party would win the 2023 governorship election in the state, adding that “we have impacted positively through the provision of infrastructure and good governance in the last three years of our administration.

“Politics is a nice game, we will continue to play politics with decency, decorum and not a do-or-die affair.”

