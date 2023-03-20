Connect with us

Gov Mohammed wins re-election in Bauchi

Published

2 hours ago

on

Official Governorship Election Results declared by the Bauchi State office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) indicates that the state governor, Sen Bala Mohammed won his reelection bid for another four years tenure.

Mohammed was the candidate of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who sought reelection for a second term.

INEC declared full results from the 20 LGAs of the state which showed that the PDP and its gubernatorial candidate, Mohammed won in 15 LGAs while the APC and its candidate, Saddique Abubakar won in 5 LGAs.

The results were declared by the INEC Governorship Election Coalitions and Returning Officer, Prof Abdukarim Sabo Mohammed, Vice Chancellor of the Federal University, Dutse, Jigawa state on Monday morning.

According to Prof Abdulkarim Sabo Mohammed, the PDP candidate, Sen Mohammed polled a total of votes 525,280 to defeat the APC candidate, Saddique Abubakar who polled a total of 432,272 votes.

He disclosed that the total number of registered voters in the state is 2,749,268 while the number of voters accredited for the 2023 gubernatorial elections was 1,058,381, total valid votes, 1,034,379, rejected votes, 15,222 and the total votes cast 1,049,600.

The Returning Officer stated that, “By the powers conferred on me by the Electoral Act and as the Chief Collation and Retuning officer of the 2023 Gubernatorial elections in Bauchi state, I, Prof Abdulkarim Sabo Mohammed, hereby declare that Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir, gubernatorial candidate of the PDP, having scored the highest number of votes cast is hereby declared elected.”

Most of the political parties representatives at the INEC Collation Centre commended INEC and the security agents for the near smooth conduct of the elections.

Though they agreed that there was no perfect election anywhere in the world, they called on INEC and other relevant agencies to do better in subsequent elections in the country.

They however expressed worries over the issues of over-voting in some of the polling units across the state calling for urgent intervention to stem the tide in order to make the electoral process more acceptable.

The results declared

1. KIRFI LGA

APC – 11,631
PDP – 13,454
NNPP – 3,571
LP – 33

2. JAMA’ARE LGA

APC – 11,865
PDP – 13,693
NNPP – 3,253
LP – 17
PRP – 24
ZLP – 05
APP – 05
APM – 22

Registered Voters: 64,880

Accredited Voters: 29,309

Total valid Votes: 28,965

Rejected Votes: 335

Total votes cast: 29,300
3. BOGORO LGA

APC – 10,436
PDP – 16,589
NNPP – 3,365
LP – 174
PRP – 29

Registered Voters: 74,238

Accredited Voters: 31,209

Total valid Votes: 30,854

Rejected Votes: 353

Total votes cast: 31,307
4. WARJI LGA

APC – 11,783
PDP – 20,416
NNPP – 1,812
LP – 19
PRP – 27

Registered Voters: 69,911

Accredited Voters: 35,344

Total valid Votes: 34,346

Rejected Votes: 211

Total votes cast: 34,557
5. GIADE LGA

APC – 18,023
PDP – 14,145
NNPP – 1,114
LP – 05
PRP – 10
ZLP – 01

Registered Voters: 73,771

Accredited Voters: 33,702

Total valid Votes: 33,401

Rejected Votes: 287

Total votes cast: 33,688

6. ITAS/GADAU LGA

APC – 16,206
PDP – 18,778
NNPP – 2,913
LP – 17
PRP – 08
ZLP – 05

Registered Voters: 112,314

Accredited Voters: 38,826

Total valid Votes: 38,053

Rejected Votes: 594

Total votes cast: 38,647

7. GAMAWA LGA

APC – 22,565
PDP – 21,558
NNPP – 1,841
LP – 09
PRP – 13
ZLP – 04

Registered Voters: 147,996

Accredited Voters: 47,800

Total valid Votes: 46,236

Rejected Votes: 812

Total votes cast: 47,048

8. DAMBAM LGA

APC – 11,325
PDP – 13,307
NNPP – 4,395
LP – 79
PRP – 77
ZLP – 21

Registered Voters: 84,972

Accredited Voters: 31,518

Total valid Votes: 30,389

Rejected Votes: 895

Total votes cast: 31,284

9. SHIRA LGA

APC – 21,644
PDP – 25,373
NNPP – 2,536
LP – 14
PRP – 34

Registered Voters: 108,951

Accredited Voters: 51,717

Total valid Votes: 49751

Rejected Votes: 702

Total votes cast: 50,454
10. ZAKI LGA

APC – 19,637
PDP – 26,420
NNPP – 1,415
LP – 08
PRP – 13

Registered Voters: 124,366

Accredited Voters: 49,576

Total valid Votes: 47,605

Rejected Votes: 528

Total votes cast: 48,133

11. GANJUWA LGA

APC – 17,606
PDP – 20,924
NNPP – 7,387
LP – 87
PRP – 25

Registered Voters: 125,770

Accredited Voters: 48,703

Total valid Votes: 46,881

Rejected Votes: 822

Total votes cast: 47,703

12. DASS LGA

APC – 11,596
PDP – 14,471
NNPP – 643
LP – 32
PRP – 14

Registered Voters: 67,971

Accredited Voters: 28,773

Total valid Votes: 28,317

Rejected Votes: 448

Total votes cast: 28,765

13. ALKALERI LGA

APC – 15,798
PDP – 34,387
NNPP – 2069
LP – 127
PRP – 135

Registered Voters: 151,551

Accredited Voters: 53,733

Total valid Votes: 52,852

Rejected Votes: 626

Total votes cast: 53,478

14. DARAZO LGA

APC – 23,544
PDP – 19,736
NNPP – 3359
LP – 45
PRP – 392

Registered Voters: 121,548

Accredited Voters: 49446

Total valid Votes: 47,540

Rejected Votes: 1023

Total votes cast: 48,473

15. NINGI LGA

APC – 23,795
PDP – 29,515
NNPP – 4,178
LP – 37
PRP – 55

16. TAFAWA BALEWA

APC 22928
PDP 35100
LP 183
NNPP 3166
PRP 21
SDP 15

Number of Registered Voters 156068
Accr 62733
Number of votes
Valid votes 62027
Rejected 659
TVC 62686

17. MISAU LGA

APC – 26,448
PDP – 16,351
NNPP – 1,820
LP – 42
PRP – 845
ZLP – 04

Registered voters: 130,880

Accredited voters: 48,284

Total valid votes: 46,491

Rejected votes: 912

Total votes cast: 47,403

18. KATAGUM LGA

APC – 35,774
PDP – 25,218
NNPP – 2,376
LP – 37
PRP – 514

Registered voters: 188,254

Accredited voters: 66,296

Total valid votes: 64,728

Rejected votes: 1,404

Total votes cast: 66,132

19. TORO LGA

APC – 29,848
PDP – 65,456
NNPP – 3,634
LP – 88

Registered voters: 232,305
Accredited voters: 101,462
Total valid votes: 100,455
Rejected votes: 945
Total votes cast: 141,400

20. BAUCHI LGA
APC – 69,850
PDP – 80,390
NNPP – 5,749
LP – 465
PRP – 307
ZLP – 87

Registered Voters: 459,359
Accredited Voters: 161,656
Total valid Votes: 158,909
Rejected Votes: 2418
Total votes cast: 161,327

By Yemi Kanji, Bauchi

