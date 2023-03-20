Politics
Gov Mohammed wins re-election in Bauchi
Official Governorship Election Results declared by the Bauchi State office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) indicates that the state governor, Sen Bala Mohammed won his reelection bid for another four years tenure.
Mohammed was the candidate of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who sought reelection for a second term.
INEC declared full results from the 20 LGAs of the state which showed that the PDP and its gubernatorial candidate, Mohammed won in 15 LGAs while the APC and its candidate, Saddique Abubakar won in 5 LGAs.
The results were declared by the INEC Governorship Election Coalitions and Returning Officer, Prof Abdukarim Sabo Mohammed, Vice Chancellor of the Federal University, Dutse, Jigawa state on Monday morning.
According to Prof Abdulkarim Sabo Mohammed, the PDP candidate, Sen Mohammed polled a total of votes 525,280 to defeat the APC candidate, Saddique Abubakar who polled a total of 432,272 votes.
He disclosed that the total number of registered voters in the state is 2,749,268 while the number of voters accredited for the 2023 gubernatorial elections was 1,058,381, total valid votes, 1,034,379, rejected votes, 15,222 and the total votes cast 1,049,600.
The Returning Officer stated that, “By the powers conferred on me by the Electoral Act and as the Chief Collation and Retuning officer of the 2023 Gubernatorial elections in Bauchi state, I, Prof Abdulkarim Sabo Mohammed, hereby declare that Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir, gubernatorial candidate of the PDP, having scored the highest number of votes cast is hereby declared elected.”
Most of the political parties representatives at the INEC Collation Centre commended INEC and the security agents for the near smooth conduct of the elections.
Though they agreed that there was no perfect election anywhere in the world, they called on INEC and other relevant agencies to do better in subsequent elections in the country.
They however expressed worries over the issues of over-voting in some of the polling units across the state calling for urgent intervention to stem the tide in order to make the electoral process more acceptable.
The results declared
1. KIRFI LGA
APC – 11,631
PDP – 13,454
NNPP – 3,571
LP – 33
2. JAMA’ARE LGA
APC – 11,865
PDP – 13,693
NNPP – 3,253
LP – 17
PRP – 24
ZLP – 05
APP – 05
APM – 22
Registered Voters: 64,880
Accredited Voters: 29,309
Total valid Votes: 28,965
Rejected Votes: 335
Total votes cast: 29,300
3. BOGORO LGA
APC – 10,436
PDP – 16,589
NNPP – 3,365
LP – 174
PRP – 29
Registered Voters: 74,238
Accredited Voters: 31,209
Total valid Votes: 30,854
Rejected Votes: 353
Total votes cast: 31,307
4. WARJI LGA
APC – 11,783
PDP – 20,416
NNPP – 1,812
LP – 19
PRP – 27
Registered Voters: 69,911
Accredited Voters: 35,344
Total valid Votes: 34,346
Rejected Votes: 211
Total votes cast: 34,557
5. GIADE LGA
APC – 18,023
PDP – 14,145
NNPP – 1,114
LP – 05
PRP – 10
ZLP – 01
Registered Voters: 73,771
Accredited Voters: 33,702
Total valid Votes: 33,401
Rejected Votes: 287
Total votes cast: 33,688
6. ITAS/GADAU LGA
APC – 16,206
PDP – 18,778
NNPP – 2,913
LP – 17
PRP – 08
ZLP – 05
Registered Voters: 112,314
Accredited Voters: 38,826
Total valid Votes: 38,053
Rejected Votes: 594
Total votes cast: 38,647
7. GAMAWA LGA
APC – 22,565
PDP – 21,558
NNPP – 1,841
LP – 09
PRP – 13
ZLP – 04
Registered Voters: 147,996
Accredited Voters: 47,800
Total valid Votes: 46,236
Rejected Votes: 812
Total votes cast: 47,048
READ ALSO:Re-election, not a do or die affair –Bauchi gov, Bala
8. DAMBAM LGA
APC – 11,325
PDP – 13,307
NNPP – 4,395
LP – 79
PRP – 77
ZLP – 21
Registered Voters: 84,972
Accredited Voters: 31,518
Total valid Votes: 30,389
Rejected Votes: 895
Total votes cast: 31,284
9. SHIRA LGA
APC – 21,644
PDP – 25,373
NNPP – 2,536
LP – 14
PRP – 34
Registered Voters: 108,951
Accredited Voters: 51,717
Total valid Votes: 49751
Rejected Votes: 702
Total votes cast: 50,454
10. ZAKI LGA
APC – 19,637
PDP – 26,420
NNPP – 1,415
LP – 08
PRP – 13
Registered Voters: 124,366
Accredited Voters: 49,576
Total valid Votes: 47,605
Rejected Votes: 528
Total votes cast: 48,133
11. GANJUWA LGA
APC – 17,606
PDP – 20,924
NNPP – 7,387
LP – 87
PRP – 25
Registered Voters: 125,770
Accredited Voters: 48,703
Total valid Votes: 46,881
Rejected Votes: 822
Total votes cast: 47,703
12. DASS LGA
APC – 11,596
PDP – 14,471
NNPP – 643
LP – 32
PRP – 14
Registered Voters: 67,971
Accredited Voters: 28,773
Total valid Votes: 28,317
Rejected Votes: 448
Total votes cast: 28,765
13. ALKALERI LGA
APC – 15,798
PDP – 34,387
NNPP – 2069
LP – 127
PRP – 135
Registered Voters: 151,551
Accredited Voters: 53,733
Total valid Votes: 52,852
Rejected Votes: 626
Total votes cast: 53,478
14. DARAZO LGA
APC – 23,544
PDP – 19,736
NNPP – 3359
LP – 45
PRP – 392
Registered Voters: 121,548
Accredited Voters: 49446
Total valid Votes: 47,540
Rejected Votes: 1023
Total votes cast: 48,473
15. NINGI LGA
APC – 23,795
PDP – 29,515
NNPP – 4,178
LP – 37
PRP – 55
16. TAFAWA BALEWA
APC 22928
PDP 35100
LP 183
NNPP 3166
PRP 21
SDP 15
Number of Registered Voters 156068
Accr 62733
Number of votes
Valid votes 62027
Rejected 659
TVC 62686
17. MISAU LGA
APC – 26,448
PDP – 16,351
NNPP – 1,820
LP – 42
PRP – 845
ZLP – 04
Registered voters: 130,880
Accredited voters: 48,284
Total valid votes: 46,491
Rejected votes: 912
Total votes cast: 47,403
18. KATAGUM LGA
APC – 35,774
PDP – 25,218
NNPP – 2,376
LP – 37
PRP – 514
Registered voters: 188,254
Accredited voters: 66,296
Total valid votes: 64,728
Rejected votes: 1,404
Total votes cast: 66,132
19. TORO LGA
APC – 29,848
PDP – 65,456
NNPP – 3,634
LP – 88
Registered voters: 232,305
Accredited voters: 101,462
Total valid votes: 100,455
Rejected votes: 945
Total votes cast: 141,400
20. BAUCHI LGA
APC – 69,850
PDP – 80,390
NNPP – 5,749
LP – 465
PRP – 307
ZLP – 87
Registered Voters: 459,359
Accredited Voters: 161,656
Total valid Votes: 158,909
Rejected Votes: 2418
Total votes cast: 161,327
By Yemi Kanji, Bauchi
