Gov Mohammed wins re-election in Bauchi

Official Governorship Election Results declared by the Bauchi State office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) indicates that the state governor, Sen Bala Mohammed won his reelection bid for another four years tenure.

Mohammed was the candidate of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who sought reelection for a second term.

INEC declared full results from the 20 LGAs of the state which showed that the PDP and its gubernatorial candidate, Mohammed won in 15 LGAs while the APC and its candidate, Saddique Abubakar won in 5 LGAs.

The results were declared by the INEC Governorship Election Coalitions and Returning Officer, Prof Abdukarim Sabo Mohammed, Vice Chancellor of the Federal University, Dutse, Jigawa state on Monday morning.

According to Prof Abdulkarim Sabo Mohammed, the PDP candidate, Sen Mohammed polled a total of votes 525,280 to defeat the APC candidate, Saddique Abubakar who polled a total of 432,272 votes.

He disclosed that the total number of registered voters in the state is 2,749,268 while the number of voters accredited for the 2023 gubernatorial elections was 1,058,381, total valid votes, 1,034,379, rejected votes, 15,222 and the total votes cast 1,049,600.

The Returning Officer stated that, “By the powers conferred on me by the Electoral Act and as the Chief Collation and Retuning officer of the 2023 Gubernatorial elections in Bauchi state, I, Prof Abdulkarim Sabo Mohammed, hereby declare that Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir, gubernatorial candidate of the PDP, having scored the highest number of votes cast is hereby declared elected.”

Most of the political parties representatives at the INEC Collation Centre commended INEC and the security agents for the near smooth conduct of the elections.

Though they agreed that there was no perfect election anywhere in the world, they called on INEC and other relevant agencies to do better in subsequent elections in the country.

They however expressed worries over the issues of over-voting in some of the polling units across the state calling for urgent intervention to stem the tide in order to make the electoral process more acceptable.

The results declared

1. KIRFI LGA

APC – 11,631

PDP – 13,454

NNPP – 3,571

LP – 33

2. JAMA’ARE LGA

APC – 11,865

PDP – 13,693

NNPP – 3,253

LP – 17

PRP – 24

ZLP – 05

APP – 05

APM – 22

Registered Voters: 64,880

Accredited Voters: 29,309

Total valid Votes: 28,965

Rejected Votes: 335

Total votes cast: 29,300

3. BOGORO LGA

APC – 10,436

PDP – 16,589

NNPP – 3,365

LP – 174

PRP – 29

Registered Voters: 74,238

Accredited Voters: 31,209

Total valid Votes: 30,854

Rejected Votes: 353

Total votes cast: 31,307

4. WARJI LGA

APC – 11,783

PDP – 20,416

NNPP – 1,812

LP – 19

PRP – 27

Registered Voters: 69,911

Accredited Voters: 35,344

Total valid Votes: 34,346

Rejected Votes: 211

Total votes cast: 34,557

5. GIADE LGA

APC – 18,023

PDP – 14,145

NNPP – 1,114

LP – 05

PRP – 10

ZLP – 01

Registered Voters: 73,771

Accredited Voters: 33,702

Total valid Votes: 33,401

Rejected Votes: 287

Total votes cast: 33,688

6. ITAS/GADAU LGA

APC – 16,206

PDP – 18,778

NNPP – 2,913

LP – 17

PRP – 08

ZLP – 05

Registered Voters: 112,314

Accredited Voters: 38,826

Total valid Votes: 38,053

Rejected Votes: 594

Total votes cast: 38,647

7. GAMAWA LGA

APC – 22,565

PDP – 21,558

NNPP – 1,841

LP – 09

PRP – 13

ZLP – 04

Registered Voters: 147,996

Accredited Voters: 47,800

Total valid Votes: 46,236

Rejected Votes: 812

Total votes cast: 47,048

8. DAMBAM LGA

APC – 11,325

PDP – 13,307

NNPP – 4,395

LP – 79

PRP – 77

ZLP – 21

Registered Voters: 84,972

Accredited Voters: 31,518

Total valid Votes: 30,389

Rejected Votes: 895

Total votes cast: 31,284

9. SHIRA LGA

APC – 21,644

PDP – 25,373

NNPP – 2,536

LP – 14

PRP – 34

Registered Voters: 108,951

Accredited Voters: 51,717

Total valid Votes: 49751

Rejected Votes: 702

Total votes cast: 50,454

10. ZAKI LGA

APC – 19,637

PDP – 26,420

NNPP – 1,415

LP – 08

PRP – 13

Registered Voters: 124,366

Accredited Voters: 49,576

Total valid Votes: 47,605

Rejected Votes: 528

Total votes cast: 48,133

11. GANJUWA LGA

APC – 17,606

PDP – 20,924

NNPP – 7,387

LP – 87

PRP – 25

Registered Voters: 125,770

Accredited Voters: 48,703

Total valid Votes: 46,881

Rejected Votes: 822

Total votes cast: 47,703

12. DASS LGA

APC – 11,596

PDP – 14,471

NNPP – 643

LP – 32

PRP – 14

Registered Voters: 67,971

Accredited Voters: 28,773

Total valid Votes: 28,317

Rejected Votes: 448

Total votes cast: 28,765

13. ALKALERI LGA

APC – 15,798

PDP – 34,387

NNPP – 2069

LP – 127

PRP – 135

Registered Voters: 151,551

Accredited Voters: 53,733

Total valid Votes: 52,852

Rejected Votes: 626

Total votes cast: 53,478

14. DARAZO LGA

APC – 23,544

PDP – 19,736

NNPP – 3359

LP – 45

PRP – 392

Registered Voters: 121,548

Accredited Voters: 49446

Total valid Votes: 47,540

Rejected Votes: 1023

Total votes cast: 48,473

15. NINGI LGA

APC – 23,795

PDP – 29,515

NNPP – 4,178

LP – 37

PRP – 55

16. TAFAWA BALEWA

APC 22928

PDP 35100

LP 183

NNPP 3166

PRP 21

SDP 15

Number of Registered Voters 156068

Accr 62733

Number of votes

Valid votes 62027

Rejected 659

TVC 62686

17. MISAU LGA

APC – 26,448

PDP – 16,351

NNPP – 1,820

LP – 42

PRP – 845

ZLP – 04

Registered voters: 130,880

Accredited voters: 48,284

Total valid votes: 46,491

Rejected votes: 912

Total votes cast: 47,403

18. KATAGUM LGA

APC – 35,774

PDP – 25,218

NNPP – 2,376

LP – 37

PRP – 514

Registered voters: 188,254

Accredited voters: 66,296

Total valid votes: 64,728

Rejected votes: 1,404

Total votes cast: 66,132

19. TORO LGA

APC – 29,848

PDP – 65,456

NNPP – 3,634

LP – 88

Registered voters: 232,305

Accredited voters: 101,462

Total valid votes: 100,455

Rejected votes: 945

Total votes cast: 141,400

20. BAUCHI LGA

APC – 69,850

PDP – 80,390

NNPP – 5,749

LP – 465

PRP – 307

ZLP – 87

Registered Voters: 459,359

Accredited Voters: 161,656

Total valid Votes: 158,909

Rejected Votes: 2418

Total votes cast: 161,327

By Yemi Kanji, Bauchi

