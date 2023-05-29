News
Gov Mutfwtang appoints SSG, Attorney-General in Plateau
The new Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwtang, has approved the appointment of Mr. Samuel Nanchang as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG).
The Senior Special Assistant on Special Duties to the governor, Moses Nwan, confirmed the appointment in a statement in a statement on Monday night in Jos.
Nanchang was a governorship aspirant in 2019 and retired as a Director in the state’s civil service.
Mutfwtang also approved the appointment of Mr. Philemon Dafi as the state’s Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice.
READ ALSO: Plateau: Mutfwang sworn in as Gov, outgoing Lalong absent from event
Dafi is a legal practitioner with more than 30 years of active legal practice.
He is a member of the Council for Legal Education in Nigeria.
Mutfwtang took over from ex-governor Simon Lalong on Monday.
