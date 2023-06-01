Gov Nwifuru approves deployment of 12 permanent secretaries in Ebonyi

The Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru, on Thursday, approved the deployment of 12 Permanent Secretaries in the state.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Dr. Monday Uzor, confirmed the development in a statement on Thursday in Abakaliki.

He said the measure was part of the steps by the government to reposition the civil and public service sectors for effective service delivery in the state.

The affected permanent secretaries are – Mr. Monday Nkwuda (Works and Transport), Mrs. Joy Mbam (Lands and Survey), Mr. Chukwuma Ojiogu (Power), Mrs. Uzoma Betty (Public Procurement Council), Mr. Albert Aloh (Justice) and Mr. Ogbonnaya Ota (Internal Security).

Others are – Mrs. Ogechi Ugwuocha (Lagos Liaison Office), Mrs. Felicia Arusi (Agriculture), Mrs. Mfon Williams (Finance), Mr. Kizito Nwovu (Abuja Liaison Office), and Mrs. Henrietta Oruh (Infrastructure).

The deployment, according to the governor’s spokesman, took immediate effect.

