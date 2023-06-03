Gov Nwifuru sacks political appointees in Ebonyi

The Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru, has sacked the political appointees that served in the last administration in the state.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Dr. Monday Uzor, confirmed the development in a statement on Saturday night in Abakaliki.

Uzor, however, said permanent secretaries and other officials in the civil service commission and the judicial service commission, the Ebonyi Independent Electoral Commission (EBSIEC) and the state Anti Corruption/ Public Complaint Commission were not affected by the governor’s decision.

He added that the officials’ sack took immediate effect.

The statement read: “The affected appointees are to hand over all government properties in their possession to the most senior civil servant in their respective ministries, departments, and agencies.

“The governor appreciates their contributions to the development of the state and wishes them well in their future endeavours.”

