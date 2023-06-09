Gov Nwifuru vows to hold aides responsible for security breaches in Ebonyi

The Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru, on Friday, threatened to arrest and prosecute his security aides for security breaches in the state.

He gave the warning during the swearing-in of new senior special assistants and special assistants on security and other sectors in the state.

The governor, who said the aides would be treated as accomplices to security breaches, expressed hope that the warning would make them be alert and diligent in their duties.

Ebonyi is one of the five states in the South-East worst hit by insecurity in the last three years with hundreds of people killed and property worth billions of naira destroyed by non-state agents in the region during the period.

Nwifuru said: “We are not giving them guns or sending them to confront hoodlums but you should provide information to us and security agencies.

“The task is therefore non-profitable but challenging as the person in charge of security would be held responsible for any breach.”

The governor, however, congratulated the new appointees, noting that they were selected for being the first to “start the journey.”

He urged the people of Ebonyi to be patient with his administration and promised to touch every part of the state in his developmental programmes.

He added: “Every change in government experiences lapses, challenges and unforeseen circumstances, as people will try to frustrate you but we are greater than our enemies.

“Security and other challenges confronting us would be checked, considering the calibre of persons that would work for us.”

