Gov Obaseki laments level of corruption in state health care system

The GIG Logistics delivery app, GIGGo version 2.2.3, continues to enchant users since its first launch into the market in 2019 as a delivery console.

With over 50k downloads on Google Playstore alone, the app has helped, and will continue to help, tens of thousands of Nigerians meet their logistics needs.

The unique way it solves challenges related to moving goods and items from one point to another, leveraging tech, is one of its strongholds as a delivery app redefining logistics experience in the Nigeria ecosystem.

The introduction of the digital product by the logistics company puts the solution, to major delivery bottlenecks, on the palm of anyone seeking to move small or large commodities within or outside Nigeria.

With a single download, vendors, retailers and e-commerce merchants alike can access various delivery services that best match their needs, after a preliminary registration where identification details (including name, mobile number and BVN) are provided by new users.

Its “Ship Now” service, for instance, is suited for anyone looking for the service of a delivery agent that can serve as a pick-up on-demand service provider.

With various options to choose from, users can select the best service fit for an item in which the service is needed.

Under the “Ship-Now” service, the App provides a “motor bike” plug for users whose items are minimally light while bulkier items can choose to use other available plugs like opting for a car, minivan or even a truck.

Technically designed in such a way to ease methods of meeting logistics needs, the business solution establishes the fact that the logistics company, founded by tech enthusiast Chidi Ajaere, must have built the GIGGo App from its industry experience and professional insights around the logistics business.

Unlike the “motor bike” plug which is ideal for small parcels, the “car” plug where users can, from the tap of the screen, order cars to deliver goods, is perfect for lifting bags of accessories, television and other similar gadgets.

The functionality of the App also reiterates how the logistics company constantly seeks to serve every class of people, regardless of the item(s) needing to be transported.

Still on the GIGGo app, there is a plug for anyone who might need to send even bigger items such as refrigerator, washing machine, office equipment or heavier pieces of furniture. This is where the “minivan” and “truck” option comes to play, all within an app of about 12MB size on android and 50MB on iOS.

Also, it’s “Drop-Off” feature remains one of its leading benefits. Users can deploy this service by simply providing their details, including address, and the receiver’s details to facilitate a quick and convenient service.

Users who have tried out the Drop-Off feature, often agree that it saves one from waiting unnecessarily at delivery parks and centres when the feature could easily be deployed to have items delivered to one’s home.

When it comes to making payment, the app is built with the interface integration of the two most secured payment gateways in Nigeria. Users can choose between making payment via Paystack or Flutterwave where they can easily pay for service using various payment methods.

From the Pay with Card; Pay with Bank; Pay with Transfer; Pay with USSD; to Pay with Visa QR, the App continues to prove how the logistics company is a brand to reckon with as it provides users a gallery of payment options.

Like the case of paying for charges, users can also use any method most appealing to fund App wallet when ready to run delivery transactions.

Most user reviews affirm that the App’s responsiveness, added to the simplicity of its design, makes its easy to deploy without friction. More importantly, transactions can easily be cancelled, and steps can easily be retracted without tears.

The homepage of the App helps users have a quick glance while giving them an idea of their wallet balance without having to navigate unnecessarily on the console.

Lastly, by interacting with the App, users can get an estimated service charge for an item after providing its weight, quantity, cash value, point of pick-up and drop-off. This feature is called Quick Quote, and serves to help users have a hint of possible delivery cost before interacting with operators of the company.

In just one app, the solution to many logistics challenges is catered for. As its tagline aptly defines it -the App is a better way to deliver, and, perhaps explains why the organization has become Africa’s leading logistics company.

