Gov Obaseki laments level of corruption in state health care system
The Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki has lamented the level of corruption being perpetrated in the state’s healthcare system, describing it as a deliberate act to run down the system.
Governor Obaseki, who raised the alarm on Sunday at a town hall meeting in Benin with health practitioners in the state, said that the level of corruption in the state health care system is something he hasn’t seen before.
He added that it is alarming and unacceptable, noting also that it will no longer be business as usual.
Obaseki said; “I have seen corruption like never before in the healthcare system. The level of corruption in the healthcare system in the state is alarming and unacceptable. We have drawn the line; it will no longer be business as usual. It’s left to you to either join us or take a bow honourably.
The state governor also queried the modality of having just one doctor in Igarra, the headquarters of Akoko Edo Local Government Area of the state, and two in Auchi, while there were more doctors in Benin, doing nothing.
“Patients in these areas visit private hospitals, because they have lost faith in our system; on no account should any doctor refuse posting. For the past 10 months now, I have had opportunity of discussing the healthcare system in the state; it is so clear that the system has collapsed.
“I have information to this effect. We have no choice, but to move forward and collectively, we must improve the system and make the people trust the system again.
“We have come to the end of the road of the old order, and now we must chart a new course for a better and improved healthcare system in Edo state,” he said.
Nigerian Breweries, Ecobank, BOCGAS, Union Bank make Ripples Nigeria stocks-to-watch list
The Nigerian Stock Exchange was mostly bearish last week, as investors across several companies engaged in a sell-off to protect their profit, while others dumped shares to cut losses on their investment.
Nigeria’s capital market had opened trading for the week, Friday, with a market capitalisation of N22.1 trillion, but sell-off among investors dragged the market’s valuation down to N21.8 trillion.
This also affected the total market share value which ended trading for the week at 41,709.90 All Share Index, 548 basis points below the 42,257.90 ASI the capital market opened on Monday.
Amid the bearish performance of the capital market, some companies caught the attention of Ripples Nigeria through their off-capital market activities and their stock performance, and have been listed as stocks to watch for the week.
Nigerian Breweries
The alcoholic company is at loggerheads with Ondo State government over haulage fee. The disagreement led to a shutdown of Nigerian Breweries’ depot by the state government for four days.
The depot was opened on February 2, but that didn’t end the worries of Nigerian Breweries, as a court in Ondo State ordered the company to pay N169 million to the state. Although the company has appealed the order, that didn’t stop investors from dumping its shares, as the fee could affect the company’s earnings.
This has affected the price share of the company, falling to N61, from the N63 it opened with on February 1. Investors confidence is not high on Nigerian Breweries as the face-off with Ondo State government is still hanging over the company.
Ecobank
Since Ecobank announced its financials for 2020 full year, the company’s share price has been on a decline. Ecobank revenue for last year nosedived, and this didn’t boost existing investors confidence.
Investors dumped Ecobank shares, leading to the share price dropping from the week’s opening of N6.75kobo on February 1, to N6 at the close of market on February 5.
Also, the company is looking to raise $300 million at the London Stock Exchange (LSE). The debt will impact on the lenders balance sheet, so investors need to watch out before engaging the shares of Ecobank.
Union Bank
Out of four days of trading, Union Bank of Nigeria (UBN) had the highest trade volume, a signal that showed investors were actively after Union Bank shares since the start of trading this week.
Investors interest comes after the lender’s share price fell at the opening of market in February to N6.05kobo before crashing to N5.75kobo per share. The low share price seem to trigger investors interest, leading to Union Bank leading the most traded stocks.
BOC GAS
BOCGAS made this list following its crash in the capital market this week after a high ride among investors in January. Since the company announced TY Holdings will purchase shares of BOCGAS UK last year November, the company’s share price has been on the rise.
However, since trade started in February, investors seem to be dumping BOCGAS shares, as report of the acquisition wear off on existing investors who are selling off their shares to protect their profit having watched their share price grow from over N3 per share to as much as N15.12kobo within three months.
The profit-taking among investors led to BOCGAS share price crashing to N13.61kobo in the first week of trading in February.
Ripples Nigeria Stocks Watchlist is a selection of stocks monitored for viable trading or investing opportunities. An investor may casually generate a list of equities for investment purposes. But we have taken the pain to do that based on certain parameters in order to save you that hassle.
Kindly note that Ripples Nigeria Stocks Watchlist is not a buy, sell or hold recommendation. It is advisable to consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision.
Residents, police disagree over who killed man on his farm in Ogun
Residents of Imeko and the Ogun Police Command have disagreed on who killed a farmer, Dele Olowoniyi, who was slaughtered on his farm while sleeping.
According to reports, Olowoniyi was asleep in a farm settlement at Oha village, Imeko, in Imeko-Afon Local Government Area of the state when he was attacked in the early hours of Sunday.
He was said to have been found dead by his wife with machete cuts in his neck and other parts of the body on Sunday.
Speaking on the development, a source said some suspected herdsmen stormed the village in the night with guns and cutlass and killed Olowoniyi in the farm.
“One of our brothers here in Imeko was killed in the early hour of today (Sunday) around 1am by Fulani herdsmen.
“They stormed the village during the midnight with guns and cutlass, they were shot indiscriminately, destroying property.
“Dele Olowoniyi was slaughtered by the Fulani herdsmen at Oha village. After killing him, they left for Iwoye Ketu.”
The state Police Command, while confirming the incidence, however said there was no evidence that the man was killed by Fulani herdsmen.
The spokesman of the command, Abimbola Oyeyemi said: “The place is a farm settlement, there is only one building there, where the man lived with his wife.
“We were told that he complained of heat and went outside to sleep, but in the morning, he was found dead.
“Nobody can point at his killers, we cannot confirm yet whether the killers are Fulani herdsmen or not. We are still investigating.”
Oyeyemi also disclosed that the family of the deceased refused allowing the police to keep the corpse for autopsy.
“They said they don’t want him to be taken to mortuary, and since that is what they want, there is nothing we can do than to release the corpse to them”, Oyeyemi said.
AppReview: How GIGGo is enabling shipping within and outside Nigeria
The GIG Logistics delivery app, GIGGo version 2.2.3, continues to enchant users since its first launch into the market in 2019 as a delivery console.
With over 50k downloads on Google Playstore alone, the app has helped, and will continue to help, tens of thousands of Nigerians meet their logistics needs.
The unique way it solves challenges related to moving goods and items from one point to another, leveraging tech, is one of its strongholds as a delivery app redefining logistics experience in the Nigeria ecosystem.
The introduction of the digital product by the logistics company puts the solution, to major delivery bottlenecks, on the palm of anyone seeking to move small or large commodities within or outside Nigeria.
With a single download, vendors, retailers and e-commerce merchants alike can access various delivery services that best match their needs, after a preliminary registration where identification details (including name, mobile number and BVN) are provided by new users.
Its “Ship Now” service, for instance, is suited for anyone looking for the service of a delivery agent that can serve as a pick-up on-demand service provider.
With various options to choose from, users can select the best service fit for an item in which the service is needed.
Under the “Ship-Now” service, the App provides a “motor bike” plug for users whose items are minimally light while bulkier items can choose to use other available plugs like opting for a car, minivan or even a truck.
Technically designed in such a way to ease methods of meeting logistics needs, the business solution establishes the fact that the logistics company, founded by tech enthusiast Chidi Ajaere, must have built the GIGGo App from its industry experience and professional insights around the logistics business.
Unlike the “motor bike” plug which is ideal for small parcels, the “car” plug where users can, from the tap of the screen, order cars to deliver goods, is perfect for lifting bags of accessories, television and other similar gadgets.
The functionality of the App also reiterates how the logistics company constantly seeks to serve every class of people, regardless of the item(s) needing to be transported.
Still on the GIGGo app, there is a plug for anyone who might need to send even bigger items such as refrigerator, washing machine, office equipment or heavier pieces of furniture. This is where the “minivan” and “truck” option comes to play, all within an app of about 12MB size on android and 50MB on iOS.
Also, it’s “Drop-Off” feature remains one of its leading benefits. Users can deploy this service by simply providing their details, including address, and the receiver’s details to facilitate a quick and convenient service.
Users who have tried out the Drop-Off feature, often agree that it saves one from waiting unnecessarily at delivery parks and centres when the feature could easily be deployed to have items delivered to one’s home.
When it comes to making payment, the app is built with the interface integration of the two most secured payment gateways in Nigeria. Users can choose between making payment via Paystack or Flutterwave where they can easily pay for service using various payment methods.
From the Pay with Card; Pay with Bank; Pay with Transfer; Pay with USSD; to Pay with Visa QR, the App continues to prove how the logistics company is a brand to reckon with as it provides users a gallery of payment options.
Like the case of paying for charges, users can also use any method most appealing to fund App wallet when ready to run delivery transactions.
Most user reviews affirm that the App’s responsiveness, added to the simplicity of its design, makes its easy to deploy without friction. More importantly, transactions can easily be cancelled, and steps can easily be retracted without tears.
The homepage of the App helps users have a quick glance while giving them an idea of their wallet balance without having to navigate unnecessarily on the console.
Lastly, by interacting with the App, users can get an estimated service charge for an item after providing its weight, quantity, cash value, point of pick-up and drop-off. This feature is called Quick Quote, and serves to help users have a hint of possible delivery cost before interacting with operators of the company.
In just one app, the solution to many logistics challenges is catered for. As its tagline aptly defines it -the App is a better way to deliver, and, perhaps explains why the organization has become Africa’s leading logistics company.
