Gov Obaseki sacks head of Edo security outfit

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has sacked the Director of Operations in the Security Network, Emmanuel Oboh.

The Secretary to the Edo State Government, Osarodion Ogie, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Benin City, said the sack of the security official took immediate effect.

However, no reason was given for Oboh’s disengagement.

Ogie said the governor had approved the appointment of Mr. David Olukoga as the new Director of Operations of the Security Network.

“Oboh has been directed to hand over all government property in his possession to the new Director,” the SSG added.

