Gov Obaseki, Shaibu sworn-in for second term, make promises

Governor Godwin Obaseki has been sworn in to continue as the governor of Edo State for another four-year term in office.

Obaseki and his deputy, Philip Shaibu were administered the Oath of Office on Thursday, November 12, around 12 noon by Justice Esther Edigin, the state Chief Judge.

In his speech after they were sworn in for a second term in office, Obaseki assured he would consolidate on the achievement he made in his first-term.

He added that he was going to also “rapidly develop our critical energy, housing, digital and road Infrastructure, which provides a framework to drive inclusive growth as well as build the economy and drive industrialization, trade and investment, to solidify our state’s status as the choice investment destination in the country”.

Governor Obaseki equally promised that he would in his second term, among other things, “preserve the environment and public utilities” to make Edo State more functional and adapt to the challenges of climate change and rural-urban migration.

“Our major drive will be the clean and green Edo initiative and sustaining our campaign to plant trees and restore the forest,” he said.

Obaseki, a former All Progressives Congress (APC) member, defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) before the September 19, 2020 governorship election in Edo, after he was screened out from contesting the governorship election primary of his former party.

READ ALSO: Youths will form bulk of new cabinet in Edo State –Gov Obaseki

He defeated his major rival, Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the APC to get re-elected alongside his deputy, Shaibu.

In attendance at their second term inauguration which took place at the Tennis Court of the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City, were prominent chieftains of his new party.

Among them include PDP National chairman, Uche Secondus and Governors Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, and Duoye Diri of Bayelsa State.

Also present at the event was

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, who was represented by a government official.

Join the conversation

Opinions