Gov Obaseki sides with PDP, targets Oshiomhole

Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki may be digging deeper in the feud between himself the immediate past governor of the state and National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole.

This followed the governor’s decision to order for the probe of controversial contracts for the construction of the Benin Specialist Hospital and supply of hospital equipment by Oshiomhole’s administration.

Recall that the state chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has severally called for the probe of the specialist hospital project, alleging insincerity and wrongdoing on the part of the former administration led by Oshiomhole.

The governor, to get to the root of the matter, has constituted a commission of inquiry with the mandate to conduct a detailed inquiry into all that led to the conceptualization, design, construction and equipping of the hospital and to also determine if there was a breach of the Edo State Procurement Law and other extant laws and procedures in the award of the contract.

The development was made public in a statement the Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq., made available to newsmen.

He explained that the commission is to be chaired by Hon. Justice J.U. Oyomire (rtd), with Professor Emmanuel E. Obaseiki-Ebor, Mrs. Elizabeth Uwaifo, Enemaku Hilary Igemoh Esq., as members. He added that Mr. Anthony Izevbekhale Esq. would serve as the commission’s secretary.

He said the appointment was with immediate effect.

He gave the terms of reference of the commission to include:

“To conduct a detailed inquiry into the processes leading to the conceptualization, design, construction and equipping of the Benin Specialist/Central Hospital Extension (originally designated as the Accident and Emergency Unit) and determine if same were in breach of the Edo State Procurement Law and other extant Laws and procedures in that regard.”

“To inquire into the process of tendering for, award, execution and payment for all contracts arising from and/or connected with the Benin Specialist/Central Hospital Extension and to determine if such payments (s) were made in compliance with extant laws.”

The commission is also charged “To verify the details and dates of construction carried out on the project and equipment supplied on the Hospital project and to determine if same were in line with the contract stipulations and timelines.

According to him, they are to “Identify any losses and/or damages incurred or suffered by the Edo State Government and to further identify all persons responsible for such losses or damages.

Ogie noted that the commission will “Make appropriate recommendations for such disciplinary civil or criminal sanctions to be meted out against any persons found to be responsible for such losses or damages suffered by Edo State Government arising from failure to follow extant Laws and procedures. Other tasks include.

“To make recommendations to Government to prevent a reoccurrence of such breaches, losses or damages in the future and make such further recommendations to the Government as may be considered by the Commission.”

