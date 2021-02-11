Gov Obaseki vows to flush out killer herdsmen from Edo forests

The Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has vowed that his government will “comb every forest” in the state to flush out killer herdsmen and other criminals in the state.

Obaseki disclosed this on Wednesday when he led heads of security agencies in the state on a fact-finding tour of Ugo community in Orhionmwon local government area where some families allegedly lost their loved ones to herdsmen attacks.

The governor who praised the residents of the area for not taking the laws into their hands in the face of provocation by the herdsmen, said the people of the state were not against anyone who conducts their business “legally and lawfully.”

“I am here with the Commissioner of Police, Philip Agbadu, and other heads of security agencies in the state to commiserate with you.

“This is to tell you how seriously we take what has happened in Ugo.

“We are here first to commiserate with you and to let you know that we feel your pains and that as a government, we are very concerned and worried.

“The principal role of any government is to protect the lives and property of citizens. We are here to find out for ourselves what actually happened and to make certain decisions.

”I know this is not the first time it has happened, but we want to make sure that this sort of thing does not happen again in this community.

“I want to thank you for being law-abiding citizens and not taking laws into your hands.

“I want to assure you that an operation will be carried out. I am very happy with the number of vigilantes I see in the community, which means that you have enough information.

“We are not against the presence of anybody who wants to come and do business here.

“Whether they want to come and herd their cattle or they want to do other business here, you are not against them.

“You are only saying that, if they want to come and graze, they must do it legally and lawfully,” the governor said while addressing the residents.