Gov Obaseki’s claims on printing of N60bn false – NEC | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Gov Obaseki’s claims on printing of N60bn false – NEC
The National Economic Council (NEC) on Thursday declared as false claim by the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) printed N60 billion to shore up the March allocation to the three tiers of government.
NEC took the position at a meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, the Governor of CBN, Godwin Emefiele, and the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) made presentations on the matter at the meeting.
Other ministers at the meeting were Mohammed Bello (FCT), Rotimi Amaechi (Transport), Lai Mohammed (Information and Culture), Hadi Sirika (Aviation), and Suleiman Adamu (Water Resources).
The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the Vice President, Laolu Akande, who disclosed this in a statement, said the governors critically reviewed the claim on the alleged printing of N60 billion.
He said: The Council expressed satisfaction with clarifications made by the NGF represented by its Chairman, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Hajiya Zainab Ahmed and the Central Bank Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele on the alleged printing of N60 billion by the Federal Government.
READ ALSO: Stop attacking Obaseki, tell Nigerians the economics behind printing of N60bn, Orbih tells Emefiele
“Both the minister and the CBN Governor stated to the Council that the allegation of the printing of money to augment allocation was outrightly false.
“The NGF also supported the conclusion and NEC affirmed the same as the highest constitutional body tasked with economic affairs in the country.”
The presidential aide said the Council unanimously affirmed the unity of Nigeria and would adopt the report of the Town Hall meeting on National Unity and Security held recently in Kaduna.
Akande added: “The Council, while welcoming the outcome of the Town Hall meeting, urged all states to hold wider consultations across the country and report back to NEC the outcome of the meetings.
“After this, a national consensus would be reached on the recommendations which included the adoption of state police among other matters.”
