Gov Obaseki’s move to hijack Edo PDP rocks party

Moves by Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki to take hold of the structure of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state is causing some form of crisis in the party in the state.

Obaseki had decamped to the PDP from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the wake of the governorship election when he was seeking re-election.

The state chapter of the PDP has been embroiled in a quiet crisis over his alleged attempt to take over the structure of the party in the state.

His moves had created an uneasy calm within the Edo PDP which may have taken a new twist, as some leaders of the party in the state, including its National Vice Chairman (South-South) Chief Dan Orbih, have been suspended.

Orbih, a former chairman of PDP in Edo State, was reportedly suspended for alleged anti-party activities by the Edo North Senatorial leadership of the party after a vote of ‘no confidence’ was passed on him.

The party also suspended other leaders of the party, including the State PDP Vice Chairman, Edo North, Segun Saiki and five Local Government Area (LGA) party chairmen

In a related development, the Chairman of Oredo Ward 4 of the PDP in the state, Friday Enaruna Ihama, has also been suspended for alleged anti-party activities and replaced with Prince Courage Uyi Ogiefa.

Oredo Ward 4 is the ward of Governor Godwin Obaseki.

According to the Assistant Financial Secretary of the party in the state, Mr. Aroko Thomas, the suspended chairman of the ward was allegedly engaged in anti-party activities during and after the September 19 governorship election in 2020.

He said Mr. Ihama had since deployed different tactics to halt the progress of the party in the ward.

Speaking further, Thomas alleged, that the suspended chairman was involved in a financial deal with the opposition party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the last governorship election to the tune of N2.5 million.

“He has been frustrating the progress of the party in Ward 4. He has been frustrating the e-registration exercise of the party in the ward and failing to provide information about the process of e-registration. He also refused to register any new member in the ward despite the drive for membership,” Thomas said.

According to Thomas, the ward chairman has failed to call for a meeting for close to one year, in a deliberate effort to destroy the PDP in the governor’s ward.

