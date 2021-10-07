Gov Obiano points fingers at colleagues over violence in Anambra

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State has explained that he deliberately stayed away from the meeting of the South-East Governors’ Forum held in Enugu.

The meeting, which had some traditional rulers in attendance, was held to discuss the growing insecurity in the South-East geopolitical zone, especially Anambra State.

According to the governor, who spoke through his Special Adviser on Political Matters, Ifeatu Obiokoye, he deliberately stayed away as he could not fathom sitting to discuss security with certain individuals who were behind the violence plaguing his state.

Obiano, while dismissing the controversies surrounding his absence from the meeting, said they are “mere factory noise” from desperate politicians who are out to justify the sponsorship of their benefactors.

“Did you really expect my Governor would be meeting, and dining with some persons ostensibly funding and sponsoring insecurity and terrorism in Anambra State?

“What people are saying goes to no issue in the first instance because it is a public knowledge that those doing the killings are not from Anambra state and no Anambra person would go to this extent.

“These people are from outside Anambra state and those sponsoring them are from outside Anambra state and you expect the governor to be holding meetings with them on security challenges which those people are executing?

“Be it known to all and sundry that the killings are politically motivated to create voter aparthy in Anambra and then manipulate the electoral process to the advantage of these desperados.

“The governor has already put in place a full proof security arrangements to nip the problem on the board than going to sit in a meeting to tell the same people what he is doing to stop them killing innocent people in Anambra state,” Obiokoye said.

Popular political figures in the state have berated the governor for staying away from the meeting.

