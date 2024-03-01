Gov Ododo vows to flush out criminals from Kogi

The Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Ododo, on Friday, vowed that his administration would flush out all criminal elements in the state.

He stated this during the Passing out Parade of 132 rank and file of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Lokoja.

Ododo, who was represented at the event by the State Security Adviser, Commodore Jerry Omodara (retd), said there had been fightback by criminals since January 27 when he assumed office.

The governor said: “Security is a work in progress. Now that there is a new government, we have realised that there is a fight back by criminals but we have a solid foundation as far as security is concerned in Kogi.

“That is the reason we quickly reviewed the security architecture of the state and every loophole we needed to plug.

“We are already sniffing them out. We have issues of almost three kidnapped cases simultaneously along the Obajana-Kabba road that almost gave us another bad name.

“I can assure you today that the state has tackled them very well; we are determined to flush out criminals from our dear state.

“Security is a community-based process and we have also involved security at the grassroots.

“We are carrying the hunters along and reviewing the Kogi State vigilante activities. We are bringing them to be a serious fighting force to make sure Kogi is kept safe.”

He commended the NSCDC personnel for their role in protecting lives and properties and implored them to do more for the unity of Nigeria.

