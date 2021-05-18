Gov Okowa grants autonomy to judiciary in Delta | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Gov Okowa grants autonomy to judiciary in Delta
Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has granted full autonomy to the state judiciary to aid its operations.
The governor confirmed the development at a meeting with the Delta State Chief Judge, Justice Marshal Umukoro and other judges in the state.
Okowa also disclosed this on his Twitter handle, saying the judicial autonomy was a follow-up to the signing of the law on Judiciary Autonomy in January.
He said some committees headed by the chief judge would be set up to begin the process for implementation of judicial autonomy in the state.
The Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) embarked on an indefinite nationwide strike on April 6 to press home their demand for judicial autonomy in the states.
READ ALSO: Govs plan to meet AGF over Buhari’s autonomy to states’ legislatures, judiciaries
The strike has continued to cripple activities in courts nationwide.
Okowa wrote: “Earlier today, at a meeting with the Chief Judge of Delta State, Justice Marshal Umukoro, and other judges in the state’s judiciary, I was pleased to announce that in line with the law, Delta State’s Judiciary has been accorded full autonomy.
.“As we work to improve our democratic processes across the board, we are proud that Delta State now has both a legislature and judiciary that are fully autonomous.”
