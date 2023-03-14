Gov Okowa justifies establishment of three varsities in Delta, slams critics

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has said he has no regrets whatsoever for establishing three more universities in the state.

The governor was responding to criticisms levelled against him by his opponents regarding the said varsities, saying the step was to help Deltan citizens.

All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate, Ovie Omo-Agege was reported to have slammed the Okowa for allegedly underdeveloping the state.

Okowa, who reacted to the criticism in a statement in Asaba on Monday, insisted he was not regretful of his decision to have established the varsities.

The governor slammed critics and accused them of selfish intentions.

The statement reads: “I do not regret establishing three new universities. As of today, four universities are functional in Delta State.

“Those criticising me because they want to be governor of this state and telling Deltans lies over the new three universities are doing so for selfish reasons.

“The new three universities have done first and second intake of students of not less than 5,000 students.

“The important thing is that I have brought education closer to my people. The tuition fees of these institutions are low compared to other institutions.

“While Federal Government keeps students at home for eight months strike, Delta State Universities keeps graduating students while others are moving to next class”

