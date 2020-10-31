Gov Okowa relaxes curfew imposed on Delta over EndSARS crisis

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has relaxed the curfew imposed on Delta State following the crisis that emanated from the peaceful #EndSARS protest.

Miscreants and hoodlums had hijacked the EndSARS protest to loot and destroy both public and private property in many states, including Delta State, after soldiers fired live bullets at peaceful protesters at Lekki, in Lagos State.

The governor had as a result of the development imposed a 48-hour curfew in the state. At its expiration he adjusted the curfew to run from 6pm to 8am.

However, in a statement on Saturday, the state Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, said the curfew had been relaxed again and would from October 31 (today), run from 8pm to 6am.

READ ALSO: Abia govt relaxes curfew imposed due to violent #EndSARS protests

“As a government we are not unmindful of the stress our people are going through on account of the curfew, but it was inevitable in order to protect lives and property of Deltans.

“I must thank Deltans for protecting the interest of our common patrimony by ensuring that no further destruction of public buildings was recorded in the state.

“As part of our avowed commitment to build a stronger Delta with our youths, let me also express the determination of the State Government to give effect to the decisions reached at the recent Town Hall meetings with youths in the state,” Aniagwu said.

He appealed to the people of the state to ensure they comply with the curfew regulation.

Join the conversation

Opinions