Politics
Gov Okowa swears in 18 new commissioners in Delta
The Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, on Thursday sworn in 18 new commissioners as members of the State Executive Council.
Okowa, who performed the ceremony at the Government House in Asaba, charged the commissioners to initiate new ideas that would lead to the realisation of the stronger Delta State.
He said the reconstitution of the cabinet was part of efforts to reposition the government for effective performance.
READ ALSO: Delta Assembly approves Gov Okowa’s N4bn loan request
The governor dissolved the cabinet on May 18.
He said: “The commissioners must be effective communicators and they must take time to communicate with their staff and subordinates.
“They have to be role models both in their public and private lives, live exemplary lives that will portray the administration in good light.”
The commissioners were – Charles Aniagwu, Fidelis Tilijie, Barry Gbe, Julius Egbedi, Festus Ochonogor, Arthur Akpowowo, Ifeanyi Egwuyenga, Flora Alanta, Churchill Amagada, Chris Onogba, and Lawrence Ejiofor.
Others were – Evelyn Oboro, Noel Omordon, Rose Esenwu, Shola Ogbemi-Daibo, Jonathan Ukodhiko, Kate Oniawan, and Johnbull Edema.
