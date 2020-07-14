Gov Okowa, wife, daughter recover from covid-19

The Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa on Tuesday revealed that he, his wife and daughter had tested negative to covid-19, after undergoing treatment and recovering from the virus.

Okowa made their recovery from the dreaded virus known in a tweet on his verified Twitter handle, @IAOkowa.

He wrote, “My wife, my daughter and I have tested negative for COVID 19, along with other members of the family. We give God all praise and wish to appreciate all who have interceded for us in prayers.

“I appeal to all residing in Delta to obey all instructions/ regulations in our collective fight to stop the transmission of the virus. God bless you all…Sen, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa.”

Okowa, with the development, has joined the list of Nigerian serving governors to have tested positive to the virus and recovered.

Others to have contracted the virus and recovered included state governors, Bala Mohammed, Bauchi; Nasir El-Rufai, Kaduna; Seyi Makinde, Oyo; Okezie Ikpeazu, Abia and Rotimi Akeredolu, Ondo.

