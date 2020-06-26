Latest Politics

Gov Okowa, wife move to isolation as daughter tests positive for COVID-19

June 26, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa and his wife, Edith have gone into a 14-day self isolation as the COVID-19 test conducted on their daughter has returned positive.

The governor’s entire household was also advised to proceed on self isolation.

The daughter test result was among the 106 positive cases recorded in the state in the latest update from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) last night.

Okowa, who announced the development on his verified Twitter handle, said: “Earlier today, Edith and I received the news that one of our daughters has tested positive for COVID-19.

“Hence, in-line with the laid out procedures, we are both going into isolation for the next 14-days. We will continue to keep you all updated”.

