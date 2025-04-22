Gov Okpebholo suspends Edo monarch over incessant kidnappings in domain

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State has suspended the traditional ruler of the Uwano Kingdom in Agenebode in Etsako East Local Government Area, Dr George Oshiapi Egabor, in response to the incessant kidnapping and killings in the domain.

The suspension of the monarch which is indefinite and with immediate effect, was announced on Monday by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua.

The statement which was made available to journalists in Benin, also stated that the secretary of the traditional ruler, Chief Peter Omiogbemhi, has since been arrested by the relevant authorities following a recent incident that led to the death of a chief in the palace of the traditional ruler, John Ikhamate.

“Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has ordered the immediate suspension of Dr. George Oshiapi Egabor, the Okumagbe of Uwano Kingdom, Agenebode, Estako East Local Government Area of Edo State, over recent cases of incessant kidnapping and killings in his domain,” the statement said.

“The Secretary to Egabor, Chief Peter Omiogbemhi, has since been arrested by the relevant authorities, following a recent incident that led to the death of a Palace Chief, Late John Ikhamate.

“The suspension of the traditional ruler is indefinite,” it added.

