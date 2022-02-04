Gov Ortom accuses Buhari-led govt of politicising economy, security

The Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, has accused the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration of ‘politicising’ Nigeria’s economy and security, with the attendant worsening economic downturn in the country.

Ortom, who raised the alarm on Thursday during a Praise and Thanksgiving Service to commemorate the 46th Anniversary of Benue in Makurdi, said the situation has “given rise to the fast declining purchasing power of Nigerians occasioned by the dwindling value of Naira.”

He lamented that “Nigerians are facing a dire economic situation and biting inflation due to the failure of the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government politicising the economic situation in the country and failure to provide purposeful leadership in the country”.

The governor said he regretted that the situation was made worse by the politicisation of every issue in the country.

“Security has been politicised, the economy has been politicised and so we cannot move forward. Things have been so bad for Nigerians in the last six years like never before.

“Prices of food items have skyrocketed. A dollar is now unbelievably exchanging for as high as N560. We are in 2022 and it would appear that what the World Bank and IMF told us last year is already in force.

Read also: Gov Ortom orders probe into Obasanjo’s burnt farm in Benue

“You will recall that both the World Bank and IMF had last year warned that if nothing was done to improve the productive sector of the country’s economy, Nigeria would become the poverty capital of the world by the year 2030.

“And with eight years to 2030, the prediction of the world financial institutions has already manifested.

“Our government at the centre has failed to provide the purposeful leadership that will help turn around the economy and provide security and all that is required of them,” Ortom noted.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now