Gov Ortom advocates national dialogue to end agitations | Ripples Nigeria

Benue Governor, Samuel Ortom, on Monday repeated his call for a National Dialogue, which he said is the only solution to the various agitations across the country.

The governor made the call at the Government House, Makurdi, when he hosted participants of the Senior Executive Programme of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) Kuru.

He emphasised the need to further amend the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria (as amended) to make it a more democratic document, adding that combining that with national dialogue, the country would be saved from further crisis.

Ortom said Benue as the food basket of the nation would continue to advocate the unity and indivisibility of Nigeria, maintaining that the challenges confronting the country are surmountable if all hands are on deck.

He noted that the government and people of Benue State would continue to remain committed to justice, equity and fairness to all.

Leader of the delegation, Prof. Fatai Aremu said they were in the State for a study tour as the institute had selected Benue among States to be visited by the Senior Executive Programme as a result of the achievements recorded by the present administration in the state.

