Gov Ortom decries increased number of orphans in Benue

The Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, on Sunday decried the increasing number of orphans in the state.

According to Ortom, the development was because of the incessant invasion of communities in the state by herders.

The governor spoke at a thanksgiving service in honour of the family of Justice Polycarp Kwahar at the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA), English LCB, in Makurdi.

Read also: Nigerian govt has killed 2,000 of our members, rendered 1,866 orphans since 2015, ISM alleges

Ortom said there were many orphans currently in orphanage homes and Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps without hope for the future.

He urged well-meaning individuals to support these orphans and vulnerable children, noting that God would honour such a gesture.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now