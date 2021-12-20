News
Gov Ortom decries increased number of orphans in Benue
The Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, on Sunday decried the increasing number of orphans in the state.
According to Ortom, the development was because of the incessant invasion of communities in the state by herders.
The governor spoke at a thanksgiving service in honour of the family of Justice Polycarp Kwahar at the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA), English LCB, in Makurdi.
Read also: Nigerian govt has killed 2,000 of our members, rendered 1,866 orphans since 2015, ISM alleges
Ortom said there were many orphans currently in orphanage homes and Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps without hope for the future.
He urged well-meaning individuals to support these orphans and vulnerable children, noting that God would honour such a gesture.
