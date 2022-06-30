Politics
Gov Ortom dismisses reports of rancour in PDP, blasts APC
The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, on Thursday dismissed reports of acrimony in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
The governor was reacting to the reports of bickering among some PDP leaders and members over the selection of the Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, as running mate to the party presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.
Ortom, who featured in a Channels Television’s programme, Politics Today, described as false, the argument that the centre was no longer holding in the party.
He said: “The argument that the centre is no longer holding in PDP is false. Politics is a game of dialogue, understanding and coming to agreement when there are conflicts. Generally politics is a game of conflict management. And that is what we are trying to do here. Above all, it’s a game of interests.
“You have a lot of people with diverse interests and the capacity to agree and come together is what is needed. And I think that’s what is happening in PDP. It’s not beyond us yet because we can see through understanding, dialogue, negotiation and others, people would come to the round table and agree on the way forward.”
READ ALSO: I supported Wike to be Atiku’s running mate – Gov Ortom
The governor also decried the security situation in Nigeria and accused the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government of mismanaging the country’s unity and diversity.
He added: “There is no denying that Nigeria today is so bad that nobody would want a repeat of the APC in power. Nigerians are looking for alternatives. I’m a grassroots politician, we have worked with the people and seen that they are pained with the security situation, the economic problem and social problems.
“We are all enslaved by the bad policies of the APC government. So we in PDP intend to go to the roots of the problem, rescue our country, rebuild it and make things work.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...