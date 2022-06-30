Gov Ortom dismisses reports of rancour in PDP, blasts APC

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, on Thursday dismissed reports of acrimony in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The governor was reacting to the reports of bickering among some PDP leaders and members over the selection of the Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, as running mate to the party presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Ortom, who featured in a Channels Television’s programme, Politics Today, described as false, the argument that the centre was no longer holding in the party.

He said: “The argument that the centre is no longer holding in PDP is false. Politics is a game of dialogue, understanding and coming to agreement when there are conflicts. Generally politics is a game of conflict management. And that is what we are trying to do here. Above all, it’s a game of interests.

“You have a lot of people with diverse interests and the capacity to agree and come together is what is needed. And I think that’s what is happening in PDP. It’s not beyond us yet because we can see through understanding, dialogue, negotiation and others, people would come to the round table and agree on the way forward.”

The governor also decried the security situation in Nigeria and accused the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government of mismanaging the country’s unity and diversity.

He added: “There is no denying that Nigeria today is so bad that nobody would want a repeat of the APC in power. Nigerians are looking for alternatives. I’m a grassroots politician, we have worked with the people and seen that they are pained with the security situation, the economic problem and social problems.

“We are all enslaved by the bad policies of the APC government. So we in PDP intend to go to the roots of the problem, rescue our country, rebuild it and make things work.”

