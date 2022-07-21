Gov. Ortom says he didn’t report Nigeria to U.S, only told them what Buhari is doing wrong

Samuel Ortom, Governor of Benue State, on Thursday, explained the reason for his trip to the United States of America.

Reports had emerged that the governor reported President Muhammadu Buhari to the US government over his alleged punitive neglect of existential crises bedeviling the country.

Speaking in an interview on Arise TV monitored by Ripples Nigeria, Ortom said his meeting with officials of the State Department in Washington DC was not meant to denigrate Nigeria as a sovereign country.

He noted that he reported his own version of the reality based on what was happening in the country.

He added that he presented the traumatized Nigerian victims’ side of the story after discovering that wrong narratives were being circulated across the globe by the Nigerian government to shield itself from complicity.

“I reported my version of the reality on what is happening in Nigeria because of the questions asked from lawmakers and civil society groups. They were talking about climate change while refusing to discuss the real issues. They didn’t talk about Islamising to use as a shield by some Fulanis to Fulanise Nigeria. This is because the indigenous Fulanis open their doors to the foreign ones.

“Of course, I cannot report Nigeria to another sovereign country but we must do everything to prevent anarchy which will affect the international community.”

Samuel Ortom has been very critical of President Buhari’s handling of security crises in different parts of the country.

He advocated state policing and a security summit to allow state Governors present their dimensions of the crises in their respective states.

