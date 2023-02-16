Gov Ortom says naira redesign worst policy by Buhari govt, urges reversal

Governor Samuel Ortom has slammed President Muhammadu Buhari over the currency swap policy enacted by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Ortom made this call during a stakeholders’ meeting on the 2023 general election organised by the Independent National Electoral Commission in Benue State.

This came amidst protests across some cities over the scarcity of Naira notes, which has plunged many households into poverty.

According to the governor, there was a need for the Federal Government to review the cashless policy to assuage the untold hardship being experienced by Nigerians.

Ortom also advised that this policy might tarnish Buhari’s reputation as he leaves office after the expiration of his tenure in May 2023.

“This is the worst policy that the President has brought at a time that he is about to leave office. Nigerians are suffering and some are dying.

“I have said it before and let me repeat it. The people who are advising the President do not mean well for him. He will remain a pain in the neck of Nigerians if he doesn’t reverse this policy.

“This is not right. Our people are suffering, now you have money in the bank, you cannot spend it; go to the banks and see the queues.

“This policy will eliminate his name from being an honourable man of integrity. This policy will ruin him, because the man out there that I represent, the woman, the children are crying, they are feeling the pains,” Gov Ortom said.

