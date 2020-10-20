Gov Ortom wants #EndSARS protest to continue, tells why

The governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, has called for the continuation of #EndSARS protest currently sweeping many states of the federation.

The governor said that “the protest should continue without violence until leaders correct decades of wrongs in Nigeria”.

He spoke at the state Government House in Makurdi on Monday, insisting that it was necessary for the country to be restructured.

He told newsmen that as a son of an ex-policeman, he knew for a very long time the force had been suffering from poor funding.

“The police should be well funded, trained and equipped so as to perform their constitutional duty of protecting lives and properties.

“I will join the protest if my people called on me to do so,” he said.

The governor went further to explain that the ongoing protest was not only about #EndSARS alone but impunity occasioned by attacks and killings of harmless farmers by herdsmen without any visible effort by the Federal Government to bring the perpetrators to justice.

