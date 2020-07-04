Gov Ortom’s wife, son test positive for COVID-19

Eunice Ortom, the wife of Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom along with their son have tested positive for the dreaded COVID-19 disease.

The Benue State First Lady disclosed this in a statement she signed herself and made available to newsmen Friday night.

She said that the virus test conducted on her, the son and some of the staff returned positive for the pandemic. She added that they were proceeding on total isolation and would commence treatment for the disease immediately.

The statement read, “A few moments ago this evening, I received my result from the tests earlier carried out on me by NCDC personnel on routine screening at Government House, Makurdi which returned that I, my son and some staff are COVID-19 positive.

“We have from this moment, gone into total isolation as required by the protocol and would immediately begin the management treatment as advised by medical experts.”

The governor’s wife told the people of the state that COVID-19 is real and asked them not to panic but ensure they observe all the directives that could prevent them from contracting the infection.

She expressed optimism of recovering from the virus, saying that contracting the virus was not a death sentence.

Meanwhile, anyone who had contact with the governor’s wife and other infected persons in the past two weeks had been asked by the state government to undergo screening and get tested.

The wife of Ortom’s testing positive to COVID-19 is coming few days after the wives of governors of Delta and Ondo states, Ifeanyi Okowa and Rotimi Akeredolu, respectively, also tested positive to the virus along with their husbands.

