Gov Otu imposes curfew in two Cross River LGAs over violence

The Cross Rivers State Governor, Bassey Otu, has imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew on Akpabuyo and Bakassi local government areas of the state following the crisis in the two areas.

The Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Anthony Owan-Enoh, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Calabar, said the curfew took immediate effect.

He added that the curfew would be in place from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

At least five people had been killed and properties destroyed in the crisis at the two areas located in the Southern Senatorial District of the state.

The measure, according to the SSG, was aimed at ensuring the safety of lives and properties in the two LGAs.

“The public is therefore advised in their own interest to adhere strictly to these directives,” he added.

