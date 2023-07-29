Gov Otu orders workers’ verification in Cross River

The Cross River State Governor, Bassey Otu, has ordered the immediate audit and verification of civil servants in the state.

The Permanent Secretary, Office of the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Innocent Etteng, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Calabar.

He said the exercise would commence from Calabar North Senatorial District at 9:00 a.m. daily.

He urged the workers to avail themselves of the exercise which would be held at two designated centres in Ogoja and Obudu.

The statement read: “In Ogoja, the exercise will take place at the Ogoja Local Government Headquarters for staff in Ogoja, Bekwarra, and Yala councils while Obudu Centre will be for staff in Obudu and Obanliku with the venue at Obudu Council Headquarters.

“All staff coming for the exercise need to appear with their complete enrollment form, letter of first appointment, confirmation, and last two letters of promotion where applicable.

“Other documents required are staff identity card, birth certificate or affidavit of birth, educational qualifications, Bank Verification Number (BVN), and current pay slip.”

