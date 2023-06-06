News
Gov Otu suspends recruitments into Cross River’s civil service
The Cross Rivers State Governor, Bassey Otu, has ordered the suspension of recruitment into the state’s civil service.
The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Emmanuel Ogbeche, who confirmed the development in a statement on Tuesday in Calabar, said his principal also called for a comprehensive re-verification of civil servants in the state.
He equally ordered the revalidation of all promotions pronounced in the last six months.
These, according to Ogbeche, were parts of measures to reposition the state’s civil service for effective service delivery.
The statement read: “This is in line with Cross River government’s desire to reposition the state civil service to meet modern-day service delivery objectives.
“It will also enable the government to plan effectively for the overall good of hardworking civil servants.
“All civil servants must subject themselves to screening and documentation at the Office of the Secretary to the State Government at a date to be announced.”
