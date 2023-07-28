Gov Oyebanji appoints 14 new permanent secretaries in Ekiti

The Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has approved the appointment of 14 permanent secretaries in the state civil service.

The Special Adviser on Media to the Governor, Yinka Oyebode, who confirmed the development in a statement on Friday in Ado Ekiti, said the appointment follows the success of the permanent secretaries in the competitive examination and selection process.

The new permanent secretaries are Mr. Philip Atere, Mr. Olajide Borode, Mr. Francis Omotosho, Mr. Sunday Bamise, Mrs. Olusola Gbenga-Igotun, Mr. Ebenezer Babatope Ojo and Mr. Mufutau Aremu.

Others are Mrs. Adebola Olatilu, Mr. Olusola Akinluyi, Mr. Babatunde Olaoye, Mrs. Bukola Ogunlade, Mr. Isaac Abulola, Mr. Benjamin Adalumo and Mr. Olawale Olaleye.

