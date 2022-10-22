Connect with us

Gov Oyebanji promises to prioritise security, power, road in 2023 budget

Published

27 seconds ago

on

The Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, said on Saturday the state government would prioritise security, power, and road development in the 2023 budget.

The governor gave the assurance during a citizens’ engagement meeting in Ikole, Ekiti South Senatorial District, with delegates from the district.

The meeting also took Oyebanji to Ode in Ekiti North Senatorial District and Ado-Ekiti in Central Senatorial District.

He said the recently launched 30-year-development plan would be his working document to achieve all-round development in the state.

He said the town hall meetings had become an annual ritual since the first administration of former governor Kayode Fayemi to ensure community participation in budget preparation.

Oyebanji said his administration was irrevocably committed to participatory and all-inclusive government and budgeting.

He also challenged the people to assist security agencies in intelligence gathering by coming up with relevant information on suspicious movements or activities to enable the agencies to track down people with criminal tendencies.

The governor said: “We should all be vigilant about what happens in our society.

“I agree we should step up our action on `Amotekun’ (the southwest regional security outfit) and strengthen it, but `Amotekun’ without intelligence is zero.”

