Gov Oyebanji signs N113.6bn 2023 budget in Ekiti

The Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, on Friday signed the state’s 2023 budget of N113.6 billion.

The governor, who signed the document christened: “Budget of Strong Beginning,” commended members of the state House of Assembly for promoting a robust and harmonious relationship between the Legislative and the Executive arms of government.

He expressed gratitude to the Legislature for its cohesiveness and passage of the budget in record time.

He noted that his first fiscal document was carefully crafted after due consultation with stakeholders to lay a solid foundation for his administration and achieve the desired prosperity for the people of the state.

Oyebanji recalled that he presented the bill to the Assembly on November 3 to give members sufficient time to scrutinise the document and engage all stakeholders.

He said: “This is in a bid to abide with the Fiscal Sustainability Plan that ample time should be allowed for legislative processing of annual appropriation bills.”

The governor reaffirmed the vision of his administration to make Ekiti a land of prosperity, peace, and progress where the people could reap the fruits of their labour in dignity, good health, and safety.

He thanked the Nigeria Governors’ Forum for providing technical support to the state in developing the National Charter of Accounts template to be used in the publication of the 2023 budget.

