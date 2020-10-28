Gov Oyetola relaxes curfew in Osun

Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, on Wednesday relaxed the 24-hour curfew imposed on the state.

The Secretary to the State Government, Wole Oyebamiji, who disclosed this in a statement, said the curfew would now run from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. daily.

He added that the relaxation of the curfew takes effect from Thursday.

The statement read: “Following the high level of compliance with the 24-hour curfew declared last Saturday to forestall further breakdown of law and order in the state, the Governor of the State of Osun, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola, has approved the relaxation of the curfew period, effective from tomorrow, Thursday, October 29, 2020.

“Consequently, the curfew will now run from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. daily.

“Security operatives will still remain on the streets to enforce the new curfew directive with a view to further maintaining law and order.

“Also, all motorcycle operators will now operate from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. daily as earlier announced.

“This will subsist even after the curfew is completely lifted.”

