Gov Oyetola warns opposition parties against violent campaigns

Ahead of the Osun State governorship election, Governor Gboyega Oyetola, has warned members of the opposition political parties in the state to desist from violent campaigns that could disrupt the peace being enjoyed across Osun.

The warning is coming four days after his aides and some journalists were attacked in his campaign rally in the Gbogan area of the state.

He described the attack as unfortunate, while urging members of his party, the All Progressive Congress (APC) not to panic.

This was contained in a statement issued on Saturday by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Ismail Omipidan.

According to the statement, the warning was issued while the governor was addressing APC loyalists at the St. Thomas, Otan-Ayegbaju, in the Boluwaduro Local Government Area of the state.

He called on security operatives to go after the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

“I am surprised at the attack that occurred shortly after I left the venue of the campaign. I am appealing to the people to remain calm and unperturbed as we are doing everything possible to maintain peace and order.

“We have charged the security agencies to go after the perpetrators. Osun is known for peace and we will continue to maintain that status no matter what.

“Violence will not help anyone or take anyone anywhere”, Oyetola added.

